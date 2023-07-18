Running Back Roulette: Franchising Barkley, Jacobs, Pollard by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Saquon Barkley is a name that stirs the hearts of New York Giants fans, and expectations are sky-high for him. Unlike Josh Jacobs, who the Las Vegas Raiders seemed intent on getting rid of and then decided they couldn’t afford to. At the same time, Tony Pollard is happy to continue playing for the Dallas Cowboys. Jacobs and Pollard will play under franchise tags, instantly making them comparable to Barkley’s situation.

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels notoriously used Jacobs in the Hall of Fame game last year as a last-ditch effort to offload him. Despite Jacobs’s eventual retention and surprising performance, McDaniels isn’t a man to bet against his principles. The Raiders handing Jacobs a record-breaking salary isn’t something anyone should expect.

This brings us to Dallas Cowboys’ Tony Pollard, who, perhaps unwittingly, became part of this conversation. However, Pollard isn’t making a fuss about his situation, signing the franchise tender and plans to report to training camp on time. Receiving $10 million for the upcoming season should be music to his ears, especially considering he’s bouncing back from a severe ankle injury.

Regarding overall production, Pollard was outside the top 20 in total carries last year, even though it marked a career-high. He only rose to prominence due to the Cowboys’ desperation to find a replacement for the washed-out Ezekiel Elliott. Therefore, Pollard shouldn’t really be a part of this debate.

The Raiders are not in the market for a bell cow running back. What’s unfolding with Jacobs aligns with this. McDaniels’s tenure in Vegas has been puzzling, with inconsistent decisions at the running back position. It’s bewildering that within four months, he’s oscillated from doubting Jacobs to considering him potentially the best in the NFL.

Moreover, the Raiders’ current management state leaves much to be desired. Will they win their division or conference or make a Super Bowl run? Most betting odds suggest otherwise. Yet, they seem comfortable paying $10 million to a franchise running back without a future extension.

However, there’s no denying that Jacobs could be a game-changer for other teams, like the Buffalo Bills, who would greatly benefit from a bell cow running back. The Raiders’ stance on Jacobsâ€”from initial indifference to their desperate attempts to retain himâ€”reflects poorly on a mismanagement team that also upset their star wide receiver and has made questionable quarterback changes.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.