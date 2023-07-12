San Francisco 49ers – NFL Regular Season Specials 2023-24 by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The San Francisco 49ers are coming off another dominant regular season, and the prospects of them having another successful campaign look likely.

Let’s dive into some of their NFL bets and decide which ones merit backing.

Nick Bosa To Record 15+ Sacks in the Regular Season -125

When you think of game-changers on this San Francisco 49ers roster, Nick Bosa rolls off the tongue. He gives opposing offenses nightmares and is one of the most dominant presences in the league. Bosa has been in the NFL for four years, and he’s registered over 15 sacks in each of his last two seasons. Bosa is nearly impossible to block, and he’s listed at -125 to record his third-straight 15-sack season. There’s not a lot of juice on his number, and we’re happy to back it.

San Francisco 49ers to score 1+ Touchdown in every Regular Season Game +100

The San Francisco 49ers are one of the most balanced teams in the NFL. They can win games with their offense and with their defense. Last year, the 49ers finished with the sixth-highest-scoring offense in the NFL. We’re expecting similar numbers to transpire in 2023-24. As a result, backing the 49ers to record a touchdown in every regular season game at +100 is a bet we’re very bullish on.

San Francisco 49ers to beat Seattle Seahawks On the Road and at Home in the Regular Season +125

The Seattle Seahawks were much better in 2022-23 than experts expected them to be. Still, the 49ers handled their business in impressive fashion during both games in the regular season and followed it up with a victory against them in the postseason, too. The fact we’re getting plus-money value for them to sweep the Seahawks again at +125 almost feels too good to be true.

San Francisco 49ers To Reach NFC Championship Game +185

When you look at the list of contenders in the NFC, the 49ers are right at the top of the list, with the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys. The 49ers had their doors blown off by the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game last season, but the fact they made it to that point shows it’s well within the realm of possibility again. The price tag is very nice for this to transpire at +185, and this is a number we’re looking to back.

Christian McCaffrey To Score 10+ Rushing Touchdowns in the Regular Season +250

Christan McCaffrey is a major threat whenever he gets touches in the backfield. Now that he’s had some time to get acclimated with the 49ers, we’re expecting big things from him in 2023-24, especially if he’s able to stay healthy. Last year, with the Panthers and 49ers, McCaffrey tallied eight rushing touchdowns. Running behind this talented offensive line for a full season can only positively impact someone with McCaffrey’s skillset. There’s too much value in this number to look away from it at +250.

