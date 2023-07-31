Scherzer, Verlander, and the Mets' High-Priced Missteps by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Despite having one of the most inflated payrolls, the New York Mets had to part ways with Max Scherzer due to the team’s awful record. The deal raises eyebrows, not because of Scherzer’s departure, but due to the Mets shouldering most of his significant salary. The beneficiary Texas Rangers have managed to dodge a financial bullet in this deal, leading many to conclude that the Mets have been left with the short end of the stick.

The move takes on an even more astounding perspective when considering Scherzer’s option of $43.5 million next year. The Mets will be left holding a considerable portion of this sum, further adding to their financial burden and reinforcing the consensus that this wasn’t a great deal for them. The repercussions extend beyond the balance sheet, with many speculating that the Mets, bereft of Scherzer, could be on a downward spiral.

Adding fuel to the fire, rumors are circulating that Justin Verlander may also be heading out of the Mets’ door. The Los Angeles Dodgers are reported to be keenly interested in acquiring Verlander’s services. The potential departure of another star player paints a dismal picture of the Mets’ future as their fan base watches in disbelief. After all, these are the players they were willing to pay big money for. The high payroll was justified when they had players like Scherzer and Verlander. But now? It’s a stark reminder of their team’s underperformance.

If Verlander also moves away, the Mets could be staring at a truly disastrous season. Their already depleted team could slide further into despair, and their pitching, considered one of their weakest links, would take an even harder hit. Without Verlander, the Mets might have the worst pitching lineup in the National League, a grim forecast for any team.

MLB fans in Queens should brace themselves for a rocky season. There may be a lot more losing games coming their way. This situation presents a sobering lesson: success is not guaranteed even with the highest payroll in baseball.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.