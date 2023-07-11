Shohei Ohtani is Not Only the AL MVP, He's Once in a Lifetime by SportsGrid 37 minutes ago

The midpoint of the Major League Baseball season is the perfect time to examine the top candidates for the most prestigious awards, but is the American League Most Valuable Player race already over?

Shohei Ohtani is the odds-on favorite at a staggering -750 to scoop the AL MVP award. The list of contenders behind him is impressive, with Corey Seager at +1700, Marcus Semien, Wander Franco, Bo Bichette, and Randy Arozarena all at +3500. These are enormous odds, but it’s hard to ignore the powerhouse performance that Ohtani has been delivering.

As long as Ohtani stays healthy, the race is as good as in the bag. But let’s throw a curveball into this assumption. Imagine the Los Angeles Angels decide to pull out of the pennant race. Ohtani then pivots from being both a pitcher and hitter, focusing solely on batting for the last few weeks of the season. Suddenly the MVP race seems a little less certain.

So, is Ohtani a shoo-in for the AL MVP? Or is there value in the other, admittedly high-quality, players in the American League? They’re excellent players, but against Ohtani, they don’t stand a chance.

The argument is simple: there is no contender other than Ohtani. It’s not even a competition. If you’re arguing otherwise, it’s possible you haven’t watched a game all season, or you simply aren’t clued in. The stats speak for themselves. Ohtani is hitting over .300, leads the league in home runs (32), triples (6), slugging percentage (.663), OPS+ (183), total bases (226), and offensive war. His offensive credentials are clear, with 71 runs batted in, 63 scored, and successful in 11 of his 15 stolen base attempts.

And as if his prowess at the plate wasn’t enough, let’s not forget that Ohtani has also struck out 132 batters in 100.1 innings pitched. These are phenomenal figures. Unless Ohtani chooses to focus on either hitting or pitching, there’s no debate about his value.

Ohtani’s performance is reminiscent of Halley’s Comet, spectacular and rare. Enjoy it while it lasts because we may never witness a player like him again in our lifetime.

