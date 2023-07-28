Shohei Ohtani Puts On Historic Performance In Doubleheader by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

It was a doubleheader for the ages. A day that will be recorded in MLB history as one of the most dazzling performances by any player, let alone a dual-threat like Shohei Ohtani. If there were ever a time for the Los Angeles Angels to put Ohtani on the market, today would be that day. Yet, no one in their right mind would entertain letting go of a player of Ohtani’s caliber.

The Angels squared off against the Detroit Tigers, beginning with an Ohtani complete game one-hit shutout on the mound. He mowed down eight Tigers at the plate, providing a masterclass in control and dominance. The show didn’t stop there. In the second game of the doubleheader, Ohtani blasted two home runs and three RBIs, fueling the Angels’ 11-4 victory. Despite the towering expectations placed on him, Ohtani continues to stun fans with his awe-inspiring performances.

As a testament to Ohtani’s elite stats, the American League MVP odds have been pulled from the FanDuel Sportsbook because he’s separated himself from the pack too much. The consensus is clear, and this race is over. Ohtani is the MVP in the American League, hands down.

Even with a grueling doubleheader, there was no slowing down for Ohtani. He pitched incredibly well in the first game and made it into the starting lineup for the second, flourishing with his prowess at the plate. It’s rare to see a player exert such influence over two games in one day, and Ohtani did it with both his arm and his bat.

With the trade deadline looming, the Angels find themselves on a hot stretch. With Lucas Giolito set to pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays today, it will be interesting to see how the Angels continue to navigate the trade deadline. If they maintain this level of performance, it’s not beyond the realms of possibility that the Angels’ front office might consider adding more players to bolster their already potent lineup. Perhaps they’re not favorites for the division title, but a playoff berth isn’t out of the question.

