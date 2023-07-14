Shohei Ohtani Will Go Over His Projected Home Run Total by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Shohei Ohtani, the Los Angeles Angels‘ dual-threat superstar, leads Major League Baseball with a stunning 32 home runs as we exit the All-Star break. A phenomenal feat that leaves pundits and fresh-faced fans in awe. With the Angels having already played 91 games, Ohtani is not necessarily on track to hit 64 homers by the season’s end, but could easily rack up as many as 55.

Ohtani’s over/under for home runs this season is pegged at 48.5. Glancing at the leaderboard might cause one to pause and wonder if this line is underselling the slugger’s potential.

Ohtani’s power-hitting prowess, disciplined plate approach, and speed on the basepaths make him a potent force at the plate. His agility, power, and strategy have propelled him into the spotlight and secured his spot as a front-runner for the AL MVP award.

Notably, Ohtani has not merely scraped by to reach the current count of 32. Several of his home runs have been emphatic, soaring shots that have left no doubt about the player’s incredible power and bat speed. His home run on June 30 was a monstrous 493-foot blast, the longest of his career and in the majors this season.

It’s essential to remember that baseball is a game of streaks, slumps, and averages. The current betting line of 48.5 home runs represents a conservative, data-backed estimation that considers not just Ohtani’s current form but potential future slumps, injuries, and other factors. However, given Ohtani’s current state, betting the over could appeal to many.

Ohtani’s explosive performance has been one of this season’s major talking points, for good reason. His journey in pursuit of the elusive 50-home run milestone is a narrative that will keep fans and bettors on the edge of their seats for the rest of the year. Whether or not he will exceed the betting line remains to be seen. Still, if anyone can defy the odds, it’s undoubtedly Shohei Ohtani.

His current form, dedication, and raw talent make us wonder whether the betting line of 48.5 home runs might be too conservative. Meanwhile, Ohtani’s soaring homers will continue to captivate baseball fans and keep bettors guessing.

