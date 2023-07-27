Should New York Sign Dalvin Cook Following His Visit to the Jets? by SportsGrid 10 minutes ago

In the world of the NFL, one cannot afford to overlook the potential shifts in team rosters. One such shift that is currently stirring discussions is the visit of Dalvin Cook to Florham Park to meet with the New York Jets.

Despite initial speculation linking Cook with the Bills, the attention has now turned towards the Jets. Cook, a robust running back with an impressive resume and skills, could be a much-needed addition to the New York roster, particularly considering the team’s concerns around Breece Hall.

The discussions about Hall’s readiness have raised a few eyebrows. While some believe that his young age and agility could help him bounce back from his ACL injury, there are concerns about the volume of workload he could manage. Cook, meanwhile, brings the promise of experience and reliability. However, there are also question marks over his fitness as he recovers from major shoulder surgery.

The Jets’ potential interest in Cook is understood in the context of the team’s offensive strategy. They run a traditional west coast offense where the run game forms the foundation. If Hall were not recovering from his injury, Cook’s signing might not have been a topic of discussion. But with Hall’s readiness in question, the Jets have reportedly considered Cook for several weeks.

While Cook’s visit to the Jets allows the team to evaluate his shoulder’s condition, his next move remains uncertain. Other groups like the Dolphins and the Patriots have also shown interest in the running back. However, financial constraints may limit their ability to offer the former Viking a deal that matches his expectations.

Cook, who was owed $10.4 million in total compensation from Minnesota with only about $2 million guaranteed, will undoubtedly seek to recuperate some of his lost earnings. Despite their interest, the Dolphins have already invested $9 million at running back and may not be willing to shell out big money. This leaves the Jets and the Bills as potential suitors for Cook.

It’s crucial to consider whether the Jets are seriously considering signing Cook or merely attempting to prevent him from signing with Buffalo. After all, Cook demonstrated remarkable toughness last season by playing all 17 games for the Vikings despite his shoulder injury. The 28-year-old running back’s ability to recover and deliver impressive performances could make him a valuable asset to whichever team he chooses.

The situation is worth watching, with Cook visiting the Jets and a potential deal in the works. The discussions and negotiations will likely shed light on Cook’s future in the NFL and the next step for the New York Jets.

