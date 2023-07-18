Should the Philadelphia 76ers Trade Joel Embiid? by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The Philadelphia 76ers face a crucial decision regarding their star center, Joel Embiid. The question now looming over the franchise and the NBA is this: if the Sixers fail to secure a championship this year, will Embiid be the next NBA star to request a trade?

Let’s clarify one thing: Embiid won’t automatically seek a departure if the team doesn’t clinch the title this year. The Sixers will likely have to find a solution to appease their star player this summer.

With James Harden and Tobias Harris potentially coming off the books, Philadelphia could have two max slots to acquire additional talent. This could give the Sixers the firepower they need to appease Embiid, who has often cited a lack of talent on the team as a reason for their losses.

However, it would be prudent for the Sixers to consider their options now rather than later. If Embiid eventually requests a trade, the Sixers’ leverage will be significantly reduced. By exploring potential deals sooner, they may find more favorable offers.

Teams like the New York Knicks, the Oklahoma City Thunder, and the Utah Jazz could all potentially make intriguing offers for Embiid. It might be worth testing the waters and seeing what these franchises could put on the table for the Sixers.

The Embiid situation represents a delicate balancing act for the Sixers. They must carefully weigh the risks and rewards of keeping or trading their star player. Only time will tell how the Sixers choose to handle this complex situation.

