Should the Reds Make a Push at the Trade Deadline and Aim for the Central Crown?

As we evaluate the ongoing MLB saga, we focus on the Cincinnati Reds and their recent struggles against the Milwaukee Brewers. Despite moments of promise, the Reds are caught in a repetitive cycle â€“ they build momentum only to fall back again. The past month saw them win only two out of nine games against the Brewers, highlighting the team’s inability to deliver consistently against a must-win opponent.

The main issue is the Reds’ pitching rotation. If Cincinnati doesn’t add two pitchers to their rotation, they’re clearly neglecting their fans’ expectations and the team’s potential. They are putting out three players with ERAs north of 5.50, a clear sign of their struggles on the mound.

There’s a possibility that the Reds’ ownership group is biding their time, banking on their young, cost-controlled players and planning a more aggressive push next season. However, such an approach, while fiscally prudent, seems contrary to the spirit of baseball. It’s disappointing to see a young, exciting team sidelined by a ‘we’ll do it next year’ mentality.

The Orioles did take a similar approach last year, and while the Reds’ situation isn’t identical, it does resonate. The Reds have high hopes for Hunter Greene and Nick Lodolo‘s return, but their reliance on these comebacks may be overly optimistic.

The recent games against the Brewers might have served as a reality check. Catching up with Milwaukee now seems an uphill task, given the Reds’ inability to secure wins against them.

While it’s likely, Cincy will make some additions to their lineup, an all-in scenario seems improbable, considering the current market for starting pitchers. The available options are limited, with Jordan Montgomery of the St. Louis Cardinals being one of the best available, a stark indicator of the state of the market.

So, while the Reds might add a small piece here and there, don’t expect them to go all-in this year. As much as fans might hope for immediate change, Cincinnati seems to be playing a long game. However, one can’t help but question if this strategy will genuinely benefit the team or if it’s a missed opportunity to capitalize on the potential of a young and talented roster.