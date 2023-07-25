Should Women's World Cup Bettors be Concerned with Team USA? by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Despite a stumble in their recent match, the US Women’s Soccer Team remains a force to be reckoned with as they chase a third consecutive World Cup championship. The magnitude of their previous game’s outcome isn’t rooted in the disappointment of a betting pool but in the potential ramifications for their tournament seeding.

For those who primarily engage with sports like college basketball, here’s a simple analogy: winning their group stage in the Women’s World Cup is akin to securing a number one seed in March Madness. On the other hand, finishing second in their group and advancing equates to landing in a tricky 8-9 matchup. The team’s path to the trophy could become significantly tougher should they fail to top their group.

This narrative played out following their not-so-convincing win last Friday night. While the result wasn’t ideal, it needn’t spell doom for Team USA. If they can bounce back and defeat the Netherlands in their next game, they can compensate for the missed opportunity and re-establish their dominant position in the group. A win against the Dutch would likely mean they could advance as the group winners even with a draw against Portugal in their subsequent match.

Given their pedigree, the US team remains a favorite to lift the trophy. However, the road to a third consecutive World Cup will undeniably be smoother if they can return to their winning ways against the Netherlands and seal the top spot in their group. In soccer, as in many other sports, the game is as much about strategy off the field as it is about performance on it.

