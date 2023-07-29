SportsGrid MLB Model Picks for Saturday, July 29 by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The dog days of summer are upon us, and MLB action is the only sport to keep us going. As such, we’re breaking down Saturday’s action, highlighting several picks from the SportsGrid projections. We use a star rating to gauge each play’s success probability. These are some of our favorite selections from today’s MLB Game Picks.

Minnesota Twins vs. Kansas City Royals

Royals Moneyline (+164): 5-Star Rating

Since the start of the season, the Minnesota Twins have relied heavily on starting pitching. Despite acquiring a few key bats in the offseason, the Twins have been unable to generate any significant offense consistently. Likewise, their bullpen has been underwhelming, ranking 14th in ERA while compiling the ninth-most losses. Those are just a few of the advantages benefitting the Kansas City Royals in this AL Central showdown.

Bailey Ober is scheduled to start, but there is a growing disconnect between his traditional stats and underlying metrics. The soft-throwing righty has a sterling 2.76 ERA, with a 6-4 record and 0.97 walks and hits per inning pitched. However, Ober gives up a lot of solid contact, ranking in the 46th percentile in expected slugging percentage and 26th percentile in barrel rate. Consequently, he’s given up three homers over his last 12.0 innings pitched. That’s incompatible with Kauffman Stadium, which ranks sixth in Park Factor.

Moreover, the Royals have seen a surge in their offensive production. KC has a respectable .767 OPS over the past week, over 100 points higher than their season-long benchmark of .670. Predictably, this has resulted in improved run production, with the Royals averaging 4.4 runs per game over that stretch.

When starters falter, the Twins don’t have the faculties to remain competitive. According to the SportsGrid algorithm, that’s what we should expect in this one. Backing the Royals on the moneyline is rated as a five-star play.

Texas Rangers vs. San Diego Padres

Under 9 (-102): 5-Star Rating

Perennially, Petco Park ranks as one of the most pitcher-friendly venues in the majors. And that’s the case once again this year. The San Diego Padres home is tied for the second-lowest Rating, highlighting the challenges of scoring runs in San Diego. We’re anticipating another low-scoring contest as the Texas Rangers continue their inter-league affair with the Padres.

Even after all these years, Yu Darvish remains a specimen on the mound. The five-time All-Star continues to rank in the league’s top half in virtually every metric. He delivers a 38.7% strikeout rate, a .376 expected slugging percentage, and a 3.83 expected ERA, all of which put him in the 64th percentile or higher. Further, his actual ERA is above expected, implying Darvish is a progression candidate over the latter part of the campaign. Up until his most recent start, Darvish was trending positively. The 36-year-old had allowed just four earned runs across 17.0 innings, a standard he should get back to on Saturday.

The Rangers counter with Martin Perez. Although Perez has been somewhat ineffective this season, he won’t face much pressure from an underperforming Padres lineup. San Diego’s bats have cooled this weak, combining for a less-than-stellar .387 slugging percentage and just 19 runs scored.

This total doesn’t reflect Darvish’s ceiling or the Padres’ offensive woes. Runs should be at a premium, helping this one stay under the total.

Seattle Mariners vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Moneyline (+100): 5-Star Rating

It’s been a rough few weeks for the Arizona Diamondbacks. The one-time NL West leaders have a forgettable five wins over their previous 20 outings, illustrating their fall from grace. Nevertheless, they should be able to get back on track in tonight’s battle against the Seattle Mariners.

Mariners’ starter Bryan Woo has been serving them up for opposing batters lately. Woo has been tagged for 11 runs, ten of them earned, over his past couple of starts. Over that sample, the young righty has lasted a combined 9.1 innings, giving up 12 hits, four walks, and four long fly balls.

Granted, Brandon Pfaadt has worse metrics on the campaign. Still, he comes into this battle in much better form. In his most recent start, the D-Backs rookie gave up just three runs on four hits against the scorching Cincinnati Reds. He can build off that momentum against an inferior Mariners squad.

The implied probability of this moneyline price underestimates the Diamondbacks’ chances of victory. On that basis, we rate this wager as a five-star play.

