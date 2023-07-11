Spurs Shutdown Victor Wembanyama for Rest of Summer League by SportsGrid 40 minutes ago

Spectators got their first taste of Victor Wembanyama for the San Antonio Spur, but he’ll be shut down for the remained of the NBA‘s Summer League. Billed as the next Michael Jordan, LeBron James, or Magic Johnson, Wembanyama certainly has had the weight of expectations on his shoulders.

On his first outing on Friday night, Wembanyama only managed nine points, raising some eyebrows and leading to some early hot takes from critics. On Sunday night, he delivered the kind of performance initially expected of him. Wembanyama was dominant and exactly the presence many expected him to be.

However, with concerns rising over the potential for injury to their young talent, as seen elsewhere in the league, the Spurs have decided to take a protective stance. The Spurs will sit Wembanyama for now, with the club choosing that they’ve seen enough of what he can offer in these ultimately meaningless games.

Though disappointing for fans eager to see more of the young talent, the move is wise from a management standpoint. The NBA season is long and grueling, and the Spurs want to ensure that Wembanyama is well-rested and ready for the challenges of the regular season.

Of course, the question on everyone’s minds now is, will Wembanyama deliver on the high expectations set for him? The answer to that remains to be seen. However, at just 19 years old, he has plenty of time to develop and improve. Fans shouldn’t panic if he doesn’t become a superstar immediately.

Like Giannis Antetokounmpo, who started as a talented athlete and transformed into a dominant force in the NBA, the hope is that Wembanyama will follow a similar trajectory. It’s important to remember that Wembanyama isn’t a finished product but a raw talent with a massive ceiling.

Despite being shut down for the remainder of summer league action, Wembanyama is still a favorite for the Rookie of the Year award. However, the NBA’s load management rules could affect his eligibility for the award if he doesn’t play at least 65 games in the regular season.

It’s better to be protective of this player and play it safe. There was no reason for Wembanyama to continue suiting up for games, and the San Antonio Spurs management group made the right call here.

