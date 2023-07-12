St. Louis Cardinals Struggles Mean Changes Are Needed by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Major League Baseball is at a significant crossroads this season, especially within the National League Central. It’s been an unexpected development seeing the St. Louis Cardinals 11.5 games back at the All-Star break, a scenario that even the most astute baseball analysts wouldn’t have anticipated for quite some time.

The NL Central has taken an interesting twist, and as we look at the odds set for the division winner, the dynamics reflect the complexities. While the Cincinnati Reds are in first place, the Milwaukee Brewers have the top odds market at +100 to capture the division. Following close behind are the Reds at +125. The Chicago Cubs are also in the mix at +750, the Cardinals are listed at +1800, and the Pittsburgh Pirates hold long shot odds at +6500.

The Reds are in first place, while the Cardinals are in last, which disrupts the traditional pattern many fans and experts have become accustomed to seeing in this division.

For years, the Cardinals have been the benchmark of success within the division. This season, they were expected to maintain that status quo. They even brought in talented youngsters like Jordan Walker, who is undeniably a remarkable player despite getting overshadowed by the hype surrounding Reds’ rookie, Elly De La Cruz.

It’s shocking, considering the Cardinals’ reputation as a buttoned-up organization. This well-run organization boasts an impressive history, and its current situation is indeed unusual and unsettling. A team with this much talent on it should not be underachieving this much, but the same can also be said for the San Diego Padres and New York Mets.

Notoriously at the All-Star break, the Cardinals would be leading the division by a comfortable margin. Whether it’s a leadership issue, the problem within the Cardinals’ locker room remains a mystery. However, this will remain a compelling situation to watch as the season continues.

