Summer League: Silly to Doubt Spurs Victor Wembanyama

In the unforgiving spotlight of the NBA, a rookie’s first-game performance can spark rampant criticism or ignite sky-high expectations. San Antonio Spurs No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama is no exception. The aftermath of the debut for this particular seven-foot-five-inch French rookie has sent ripples of critique across the basketball world. Despite his towering height and undeniable potential, the backlash was swift and harsh after he faltered on a solitary dunk and struggled with his shooting.

He missed that baseline dunk all by himself after a commendable step move and spin to get around the defender, and yes, it was bad. But let’s not overlook the other aspects of his game.

What some critics seem to overlook is the versatility the young player showed during his debut. Yes, his shooting wasn’t up to scratch. But his rebounding was strong, with eight recorded, a number that could’ve been closer to 15 had he not generously let his teammates grab a few. And let’s not forget his assists. His five recorded dimes could have easily been 11 if his teammates hadn’t bricked their layups.

His passing game was spot-on, with at least ten great passes that could’ve easily translated into points if not for some unfortunate missed layups. His defensive prowess shone through with an impressive five blocked shots. He literally leaped from the high block to deny Brandon Miller’s three. And the numbers don’t even capture his full impact; he influenced at least seven other shots in the game that he didn’t block, causing the offense to adjust their shots.

Despite the scrutiny, the burnout, the spotlight, and the celebrity attention – the Britney Spears of it all – he held his own. I believe he played incredibly well, considering this was his first NBA game. He was not perfect, but he showed signs of a versatile player who can contribute in a myriad of ways.

His handle was noteworthy, although there were times he tried to drive through a defense of grown, violent, talented men a bit too often. But let’s keep in mind this isn’t France anymore. This is the NBA.

He may not have shot well, but he did a myriad of other things exceptionally. As basketball legend Michael Jordan once said, â€œIf you’re having a bad day shooting, do other things to help your team win.â€ And that’s exactly what this rookie did. His performance extended far beyond his shooting struggles, and I’m excited to see how he develops as the season progresses. This game may not have been a shooting spectacle, but it was a revealing glimpse into the player he could become in the NBA.

