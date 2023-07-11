Super Bowl LVIII Futures Market: A Way Too Early Look by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The burning heat of July is not just the weather telling us that summer is in full swing. It’s also a reminder that the opening of the NFL‘s training camp is just around the corner. As teams gear up for the grueling preseason, we must dive deep into the Super Bowl odds one last time.

Regarding Super Bowl favorites, the Kansas City Chiefs still hold the top spot with +600 odds. This isn’t surprising, considering their dominance in the league over the past few seasons. Patrick Mahomes has continued to display a level of consistency reminiscent of a certain quarterback who wore number 12 for the New England Patriots. Betting on the Chiefs at the start of the season could be a sound decision, considering their high odds of reaching and potentially winning the Super Bowl.

The Philadelphia Eagles come in second with +800 odds, followed closely by the Buffalo Bills at +900. The Cincinnati Bengals and the San Francisco 49ers have odds of +1000.

But as we delve deeper into the list, a familiar name comes up that has some questioning the odds. The Dallas Cowboys, often dubbed “America’s Team,” are in a curious position, considering the team’s recent track record. There’s seldom any value with Dallas, and their odds at +1400 will definitely raise some eyebrows.

Choosing a team to back this early in the game is a challenge. The preseason is a period of rapid changes and fluctuations. Injuries, trades, and unexpected developments can drastically shift the odds in a matter of weeks. However, looking at the current landscape, one cannot help but notice the similarities between the Chiefs and the Patriots during the Tom Brady era.

The consistency and high-performance Mahomes brings the Chiefs give them a solid foundation. It’s a cycle that we have seen play out time and again. Like the Patriots’ dominance during Brady’s tenure, the Chiefs’ stability makes them a safe bet for those unsure where to place their stakes.

So, as we draw closer to the start of the season, we’ll keep a watchful eye on all the changes and fluctuations. For now, the Chiefs remain the team to beat, but remember that anything can happen in football.

