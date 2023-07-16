The Arrival of Paul Skenes: A Fresh Hope for the Pirates by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

Many had their money on Dylan Cruz being the number one draft pick, but it was Paul Skenes who claimed the coveted spot. While Cruz seemed hesitant to join the Pirates, Skenes gladly stepped up, showing not just his willingness to join the team but also his impressive talent and skill.

The Dominance of Skenes: A Game Changer

Paul Skenes is a standout, demonstrating dominant pitching with an upper 90s velocity. He shows up in big games and has an effortless delivery, reducing his risk of injury. Unlike pitchers like Michael Kopech, who have a more violent delivery, Skenes’ more sustainable mechanical approach assures investors about his future potential.

The Pittsburgh Pirates’ Roster: Where Does Skenes Fit In?

Looking at the Pittsburgh Pirates’ 2023 prospect rankings, Skenes’ addition brings a much-needed boost. With Tamar Johnson still at the A-ball level and Henry Davis only recently making it to the majors, the Pirates could do with more pitching prowess. Top five pitchers Quinn Priester and Anthony Sole have had less-than-stellar seasons, leaving room for a fresh talent like Skenes.

The Number One Pitching Prospect: A Rising Star

Skenes, with his exceptional performance and potential, immediately ascends as the Pirates’ number one pitching prospect. His stellar performances in the College World Series show he thrives in high-pressure situations. The Pirates have lacked a pitching prospect of his caliber since the days of Gerrit Cole. Skenes is not just an addition to the roster; he’s a hope for a turnaround in the team’s fortunes.

Conclusion: A Bright Future

Skenes’ entry is a significant move for the Pittsburgh Pirates. Given his talent and potential, there’s a good chance we’ll see him making his mark by early 2025, if not getting a taste as early as next year in 2024. Paul Skenes is indeed “that dude” for the Pirates, providing a beacon of hope for the team’s future.

