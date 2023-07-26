The Barkley Effect: Analyzing the New York Giants' Odds by SportsGrid 39 minutes ago

NFL betting has been buzzing with anticipation and curiosity, asking: Does Saquon Barkley‘s return move the needle? The odds have been stacked, and the stakes are higher than ever. The New York Giants are listed at +4500 to win the Super Bowl, +2200 for the NFC Championship, +700 to claim the NFC East title, and set with a win total of 7.5.

While the betting world is uncertain, there’s a strong feeling that Barkley’s return could tip the scales, especially when we look at the Giants’ win total at 7.5. Given the circumstances, take the over with Saquon Barkley back in the game.

It’s crucial to remember that the Giants had a relatively easy schedule last year. This favorable lineup resulted in their commendable 9-7-1 record and subsequent entry into the playoffs. This year, however, the schedule seems to be ratcheting up in difficulty. Yet, considering the overall strength of the NFC, it isn’t inconceivable that the Giants could make a playoff run.

With a more demanding schedule on the horizon, the Giants might experience a bit of regression, but they should maintain their position as a roughly .500 team. This is where Barkley’s return comes into play. He’s instrumental to the functionality of the Giants’ offense, and his presence alongside Daniel Jones can significantly uplift the team’s performance.

Barkley’s return might push the Giants over their win total, so it’s worth considering placing bets on them now.

Saquon Barkley’s return to the field has the potential to impact the odds for the New York Giants significantly. While the betting world remains on edge, we as bettors must keep a close eye on how Barkley’s return might alter the landscape of the upcoming NFL season.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.