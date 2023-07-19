The Battle for Aerial Supremacy: Mahomes, Herbert, or Burrow by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

As the 2023 NFL season approaches, betting markets are heating up. No surprise here, Patrick Mahomes leads the pack as the favorite to top the passing yards charts with a +250 price. But the odds also feature Justin Herbert at +700 and Joe Burrow at +750. Is this Mahomes’ game to lose, or is another contender worth betting on?

A significant part of this decision lies in evaluating which teams will need to rely heavily on their quarterback’s arm. Which of these squads will find themselves trailing often, forcing them to abandon the run and air out the ball? The flip side of this coin is the risk of a quarterback’s efficiency leading to conservative gameplay. If a quarterback helps build a significant lead early on, the team might run the ball in the second half to chew up the clock and avoid potential turnovers. This could considerably limit passing opportunities and affect overall passing yard totals.

Perhaps, when looking at this list, we should shift our focus from the favorites and explore the potential of Joe Burrow. Herbert is an exciting pick in his own right, but the combination of Burrow’s passing prowess and the Bengals’ strategy could be the dark horse we’ve been overlooking.

With Burrow’s ability to thread the needle down the field, he remains an enticing pick for passing yards. In assessing this, we can’t ignore the team’s defensive capabilities. Take the Cincinnati Bengals, for instance. They’re returning with nearly all of their 2022 roster, barring a few key pieces in the secondary. Under Lou Anarumo’s guidance, their defense has been exceptional in second-half shutouts, providing Burrow with ample opportunities to rally and pile up passing yards.

This NFL season promises another thrilling showdown in passing yards, with Mahomes, Herbert, and Burrow leading the charge. Whether you’re a fan or a bettor, watch these quarterbacks closely. The reward could be significant in both entertainment and potential winnings.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.