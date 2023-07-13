The Braves are so Good They Could Ease Off at Season's End by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Major League Baseball rarely sees first-half performances like the Atlanta Braves have put together this season. The Braves have a projected win total of 104.5 games, with the odds of hitting the over at +100. But can they deliver on such a lofty expectation?

The Braves must secure at least 45 victories in their remaining 73 games to meet the over. Is it possible? With the Braves’ stellar performances and top-tier lineup, many are saying it could be.

Among the team’s arsenal is an impressive starting pitching staff, which is expected to return to full health soon. Under the guidance of one of the best general managers in baseball, Alex Anthopoulos, the Braves can be expected to bring in a top-flight reliever to strengthen their bullpen. The addition of another impactful hitter, a consistent strategy by the Braves front office at the trade deadline, is also likely.

Nevertheless, it’s essential to consider the potential for a downshift in the Braves’ momentum toward the end of the season. Currently, they’re leading by a comfortable 8.5 games in the National League East. Though competitive, the Marlins, Phillies, and potentially a resurgent Mets team seem to be far from catching up with the Braves’ pace.

With a substantial lead and a spot in the postseason all but guaranteed, the Braves may opt for strategic rest over record-setting. This means setting the rotation, giving key players time off, and prioritizing long-term success over short-term records.

With a week or so left in the season, the Braves could find themselves having everything wrapped up but falling short of the projected 104.5 wins. At that stage, the focus won’t be on pressing for victories but on maintaining their form for the postseason.

So here’s the intriguing conundrum: the Atlanta Braves, one of the best teams in baseball, might still fall under their season total, not due to a lack of skill or effort, but because they’re too dominant. It seems counterintuitive, but it is a scenario that’s in play.

Betting-wise, therefore, the under on the Braves’ season total could be the savvy move. Not because they can’t surpass the projection but because their extraordinary performance could afford them the luxury of easing off the gas towards the end of the season.

Of course, predicting outcomes in sports is always a gamble, and nothing is set in stone. One thing is sure, the Braves will continue to put on a masterclass in baseball this season, and we will be watching every step of the way.

