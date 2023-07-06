The Hype Around the Texas Longhorns Needs to be Toned Down by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The Big 12 Conference is buzzing with anticipation as college football season approaches, and the media’s preseason picks for offensive and defensive players of the year have stirred up some debate. While Quinn Ewers is generating considerable attention as the third favorite for the Heisman Trophy, Jalon Daniels of Kansas has been named the media preseason favorite for Offensive Player of the Year.

Daniels, a dual-threat quarterback, had an impressive season leading Kansas to a bowl game and showcasing his skills on the field. However, some skeptics question whether he is currently an elite player deserving of the Big 12 Player of the Year title. Alternative contenders include UCF’s John Rhys Plumlee, who impressed as a dynamic quarterback in the SEC, and Texas Tech’s Tyler Shough.

The media’s preseason selection of Daniels as Offensive Player of the Year raises questions about the readiness of Kansas to take the next step and compete at a higher level. Despite last year’s progress, it remains to be seen if the team can continue its upward trajectory. While Daniels may be a talented player, there are concerns about his ability to outperform other contenders.

On the defensive side, Texas linebacker Jaylan Ford received the preseason nod for Defensive Player of the Year, a selection that has garnered less controversy. Ford is widely regarded as a productive and skilled player, showcasing his abilities on the field consistently. However, the hype surrounding Texas as a whole, and its elevated position in national championship odds, raise eyebrows among those skeptical of the team’s ability to meet expectations.

Comparisons to perennial powerhouse Clemson, with its impressive track record and numerous College Football Playoff appearances, leave many wondering if Texas truly deserves such high praise. While Texas had a competitive showing against Alabama and displayed promise under head coach Steve Sarkisian, there are doubts about their ability to sustain success.

As College Football fans eagerly await the season’s kickoff, these preseason predictions have ignited spirited discussions. Ultimately, the performances on the field will determine the validity of these selections and whether the chosen players can live up to their expectations.

