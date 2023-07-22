The Los Angeles Chargers and Austin Ekeler by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Austin Ekeler is one of the best running backs in the National Football League. Here are several concerns related to the Los Angeles Chargers and their running back.

Contract Status: Ekeler is going into the last year of his contract, and this could potentially impact his performance and motivation. As a running back, he may be seeking a strong season to enhance his value as a free agent and secure a lucrative contract in the future. Meaningful Games: The Chargers have not always been competitive during Ekeler’s career, but with a new offensive coordinator, the team’s performance may improve, and they could be in contention for meaningful games. This could potentially motivate Ekeler to perform at his best, despite contract concerns. Competitive AFC: The AFC is described as being highly competitive, which means every game will carry more significance, and this competitive atmosphere might also drive Ekeler to focus on winning games rather than contract worries. In-Game Performance: The expectation is that once players are on the field and in the heat of the game, their primary focus will be on performing and winning. Contract concerns may take a back seat during actual gameplay. Injury Concerns: The risk of injury is always present in football, and if Ekeler were to suffer a significant injury late in the season, he might consider sitting out to protect his future contract prospects.

Overall, it seems that Ekeler’s contract status and potential free agency could be factors to watch for during the upcoming season. However, his track record as a talented running back and his ability to focus on in-game performance are seen as positive aspects that should not be overlooked. As with any professional athlete, the balance between contract considerations and on-field performance can be a delicate one.