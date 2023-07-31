To Trade or Not to Trade: The Padres' Mid-Season Dilemma by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

As we edge closer to the MLB mid-season trading window, the San Diego Padres have a significant decision to make. Despite the buzz, they might choose to avoid any drastic moves. Having assembled an impressive high-priced team over the years, it begs the question, is there a need for a trade?

Blake Snell, the Padres’ solid lefty, is one name churning in the rumor mill. Yet, trading away Snell might be a risky proposition. His toughness on the mound has proven invaluable, especially in crucial moments.

The Padres’ closer, Josh Hader, is another asset that should not be overlooked. With their batting lineup headlined by Juan Soto, they’ve amassed an offense that’s a genuine threat to any opposing team. The consensus is clear: there’s no way Soto should be on the trading block.

One might argue that the Padres’ current squad is sufficient to make the push for the playoffs. They’ve proven their mettle against the formidable Los Angeles Dodgers in the past, beating them in the playoffs last season.

However, the regular season has been a different story. The Padres must stand up to the Dodgers’ dominance and show their might in the upcoming four-game series this weekend. It’s not about the NL West, but the wild card spot is up for grabs. This is their opportunity to gain ground in the race, potentially making up a game and a half or two games in this crucial series.

The Padres have an opportunity to prove they’re more than just a high-priced team; they’re contenders.

Their series against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field allows them to get the bats going before the weekend. The Padres need to harness their firepower, utilize the power of their big bats, outscore their opponents, and secure crucial wins. They can bounce back and continue their push for the playoffs with the right mentality and approach.

The Padres have the roster and the talent to compete at the highest level. Whether they decide to make a move or stick with their current squad, their focus should remain on winning games. The old adage goes, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”

