Top 10 Most Important Dallas Cowboys in 2023

It’s been 27 years since the Dallas Cowboys last hoisted a Lombardi Trophy, let alone appeared in an NFC Championship Game. Looking ahead to 2023, the â€˜Boys boast one of the NFL’s best rosters, and, as usual, expectations are high.

To that end, here is a list of the ten most important players if Dallas is to enjoy success this season.

1. QB Dak Prescott

No surprise here, as Prescott is the Cowboys’ unquestioned leader at the game’s most crucial position. The soon-to-be 30-year-old struggled with turnovers last season, tossing a league-high 15 interceptions in just 12 games. That trend continued into the postseason as Prescott threw two crucial INTs in Dallas’s Divisional Round loss to the San Francisco 49ers. At $40 million per year, the former Mississippi State standout must be more consistent and show he is the man to get America’s Team back to the promised land. Failure to do so could result in Jerry Jones and company looking for another option under center in 2024.

2. LB Micah Parsons

A true-game wrecker, Parsons followed up his dominant rookie campaign with another double-digit sack effort, recording 13.5 in 17 games. Only three players in NFL history have opened their careers with back-to-back seasons of at least 13 sacks – Parsons, Reggie White, and Aldon Smith. The 24-year-old is the key to Dan Quinn’s defense and appears to be scratching the surface – a scary thought for the rest of the NFL.

3. RB Tony Pollard

The Cowboys’ offense looked lost against San Francisco in the postseason after Pollard was forced to leave the game due to a broken fibula and high-ankle sprain in his left leg. The 26-year-old is expected to be ready for training camp, and with Ezekiel Elliott no longer on the roster, he is in line for an increased workload. Pollard remains Dallas’s most explosive offensive playmaker after a breakout season in which he racked up 1,378 total yards and scored 12 touchdowns.

4. WR CeeDee Lamb

Ascending to the club’s No. 1 wideout following last offseason’s trade of Amari Cooper, Lamb did not disappoint, setting career-highs in catches (107), yards (1,359), and touchdowns (nine). Still just 24 years old, the former Oklahoma Sooner is one of the elite players at his position. The Cowboys’ passing game would suffer tremendously were he to be sidelined.

5. CB Trevon Diggs

Diggs has blossomed into one of the NFL’s top cover men, recording 17 interceptions and 49 pass deflections over the past three seasons. Dallas did bring in Stephon Gilmore this offseason (more on him later), but losing the two-time Pro Bowler would be a significant blow on the back end.

6. LG/LT Tyler Smith

Dallas’s 2022 first-round selection, Smith, was initially expected to play left guard before a preseason injury to Tyron Smith forced the 21-year-old into left tackle duties, where he performed admirably. Entering 2023, there have been talks about moving Tyron to the right side, with Tyler taking over full-time at left tackle. Wherever the latter lines up, Smith’s versatility is a plus for a Cowboys offensive line that rarely seems to have all five starters healthy.

7. WR Brandin Cooks

Outside of CeeDee Lamb, the Cowboys received very little from their wide receiver corps last season. Michael Gallup struggled to return from a torn ACL, while 2022 third-rounder Jalen Tolbert saw minimal playing time. Enter Brandin Cooks, acquired in a trade from the Houston Texans in March. The well-traveled veteran has been a consistent producer wherever he’s been, becoming the second player in NFL history to record a 1,000-yard receiving season with four teams. Turning 30 in September, Cooks remains one of the league’s best deep threats and will be tasked with being a reliable No. 2 option for quarterback Dak Prescott.

8. RG Zack Martin

Martin continues quietly going about his business, being named First-Team All-Pro for the sixth time in his career last season. He may not play the most noticeable position on the field, but the 32-year-old is crucial to the Cowboys’ success up front.

9. CB Stephon Gilmore

As impressive as Dallas’s defense has been the past two seasons, they’ve struggled to find a consistent No. 2 cornerback opposite Trevon Diggs. Might former All-Pro Stephon Gilmore be the answer? Cowboys’ brass is banking on that after trading for the veteran this offseason. While he’s on the wrong side of 30, Gilmore (turning 33 in September) remained a productive player last season for the Colts, recording 11 pass deflections, two interceptions, and a career-high 66 tackles in 16 games. Similar production would be a welcome addition for Big D, particularly in a division with stud wideouts AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Terry McLaurin.

10. C Tyler Biadasz

Entering the final year of his rookie contract, Biadasz has shown steady improvement, culminating in his first career Pro Bowl nod last season. Were the 25-year-old to miss extended action, the Cowboys have no apparent option to replace him. Zack Martin could theoretically slide over from right guard, but continuity on the offensive line is undoubtedly a key driver of success.

