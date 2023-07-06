U.S. Women’s Soccer Expected To Drive ‘Significant Action’ For Sportsbooks The U.S. team begins its title defense in New Zealand on July 21 by Sean T. McGuire 1 hours ago

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup is set to kick off in just two weeks, and oddsmakers already are planning on it to be a massive event for sportsbooks.

“We expect this to be the most bet on Women’s World Cup of all time,” Christian Cipollini, Sports Trading Manager at BetMGM, shared in a press release on Wednesday.

“With the increasing popularity of women’s sports, the USA Women’s National Team will drive significant action for the sportsbook.”

Winners of the last two World Cups, the U.S. Women’s National Team is favored to win the tournament for a third consecutive time. The U.S. opened at 3-1 and have been bet to +225 on BetMGM and +240 on FanDuel Sportsbook.

According to a release from BetMGM on Wednesday morning, the U.S. is responsible for 78.2% of the money wagered and 57.1% of the tickets. The second-closest behind the U.S. is England, which represents a staggering difference of 8.5% of tickets and 3.9% of the handle.

The U.S. Women’s National Team begins its run at the gold trophy with a match against Vietnam on July 21 at Eden Park, New Zealand’s national stadium. They have additional contests against the Netherlands on July 26 and Portugal on Aug. 1.