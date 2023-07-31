USWNT World Cup Match vs. Portugal: Start Times by Time Zones by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The group stage of the Women’s World Cup is set to come to a close for the USWNT. Can this team go back-to-back as World Cup champions and win the group?

Team USA is set to go head-to-head with Team Portugal in their final group-stage matchup. There’s plenty on the line in this matchup, including whether they can win the group.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

in Central Time?

All Times to Watch Friday’s Match Between USWNT vs. Vietnam

Group E Standings