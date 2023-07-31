USWNT World Cup Match vs. Portugal: Start Times by Time Zones
The group stage of the Women’s World Cup is set to come to a close for the USWNT. Can this team go back-to-back as World Cup champions and win the group?
Team USA is set to go head-to-head with Team Portugal in their final group-stage matchup. There’s plenty on the line in this matchup, including whether they can win the group.
The match between the United States and Portugal will begin at 3:00 a.m. ET from Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, on Tuesday, August 1. FOX is set to broadcast the event. It will be the final group stage for both clubs within Group E at the Women’s World Cup.What Time is USWNT vs. Portugal
in Central Time?
The match between the United States and Portugal will begin at 2:00 a.m. CT from Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, on Tuesday, August 1. FOX is set to broadcast the event. It will be the final group stage for both clubs within Group E at the Women’s World Cup.What Time is USWNT vs. Portugal in Mountain Time?
The match between the United States and Portugal will begin at 1:00 a.m. MT from Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, on Tuesday, August 1. FOX is set to broadcast the event. It will be the final group stage for both clubs within Group E at the Women’s World Cup.What Time is USWNT vs. Portugal in Pacific Time?
The match between the United States and Portugal will begin at 12:00 a.m. PT from Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, on Tuesday, August 1. FOX is set to broadcast the event. It will be the final group stage for both clubs within Group E at the Women’s World Cup.
|
Time Zone
|
USWNT Matches
|
Eastern Time
|
3 a.m.
|
Central Time
|
2 a.m.
|
Mountain Time
|
1 a.m.
|
Pacific Time
|
12 a.m.
Group E Standings
|Team
|Games Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Differential
|Points
|United States
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|1
|+3
|4
|Netherlands
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|+1
|4
|Portugal
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|+1
|3
|Vietnam
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5
|-5
|0