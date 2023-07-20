USWNT World Cup Match Vs. Vietnam: Start Times by Time Zones
The United States national team begins its quest for a fifth Women’s World Cup trophy on Friday night as they take on Vietnam in their opening group play fixture. Are you wondering how to watch Friday night’s soccer match? Details on how to do so are provided below.
It’s the beginning of a hopeful few weeks across the nation as fans will be tuning in from coast to coast to see if the top team in the world can go back-to-back as the true world champions.
Given the caliber of the stars involved, you’ll undoubtedly want to make sure you’re tuned in to witness the action and celebrations, the details of which are highlighted in this article.
The match between the United States and Vietnam will begin at 9:00 p.m. ET from Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand on Friday, July 21. FOX is set to broadcast the event. It will be the opening fixture for both clubs within Group E at the Women’s World Cup.What Time is USWNT vs. Vietnam in Central Time?
The match between the United States and Vietnam will begin at 8:00 p.m. ET from Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand on Friday, July 21. FOX is set to broadcast the event. It will be the opening fixture for both clubs within Group E at the Women’s World Cup.What Time is USWNT vs. Vietnam in Mountain Time?
The match between the United States and Vietnam will begin at 7:00 p.m. ET from Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand on Friday, July 21. FOX is set to broadcast the event. It will be the opening fixture for both clubs within Group E at the Women’s World Cup.What Time is USWNT vs. Vietnam in Pacific Time?
The match between the United States and Vietnam will begin at 6:00 p.m. ET from Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand on Friday, July 21. FOX is set to broadcast the event. It will be the opening fixture for both clubs within Group E at the Women’s World Cup.
All Times to Watch Friday’s Match Between USWNT vs. Vietnam
|
Time Zone
|
WNBA All-Star Game
|
Eastern Time
|
9 p.m.
|
Central Time
|
8 p.m.
|
Mountain Time
|
7 p.m.
|
Pacific Time
|
6 p.m.
Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.