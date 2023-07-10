Victor Wembanyama Bounces Back In 2nd Summer League Game by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Victor Wembanyama walked into the opening weekend of the Vegas summer league carrying extremely high expectations. He has already been anointed as the best prospect in this draft class and the rightful favorite for Rookie of the Year. However, the trajectory of his first two games was a roller coaster ride, from a subpar performance on Friday to a redeeming game on Sunday.

Wembanyama only scored nine points on Friday, and the knee-jerk reactions were already beginning to bubble up. Was this a sign of him being a potential bust? Of course, any rational fan would know that a single game doesn’t define a career, especially when it’s your first game in the summer league, a stage not even full of actual NBA players. In addition, Wembanyama is one of the most hyped NBA prospects of all time, meaning we shouldn’t have been trying to draw conclusions from just one meaningless game.

However, when you’re Wembanyama, you’re not given the luxury of having a poor performance, especially not in your debut. The spotlight is harsh, unforgiving, and quick to jump to conclusions. As a result, it was important that he put together a good second showing, which is precisely what transpired on Sunday.

Wembanyama has been an absolute sensation on the court, showcasing a tantalizing mix of points, rebounds, and assists. Not only is he a reliable scorer, but he’s also a potent playmaker and an aggressive rebounder – a skill set that suits the NBA game perfectly. Wembanyama has displayed a lethal blend of athleticism and finesse. Watching him dunk, sometimes it seems like he doesn’t even leave the floor. His range is simply astonishing and not something we’ve seen before.

Here’s a tip for everyone, wait at least a few games before you start labeling someone as underwhelming or a bust. As for Wembanyama, he’s put the rookie jitters behind him and showed us his tremendous potential. We know he’s going to be good. Now, let’s sit back and watch him evolve into greatness.

