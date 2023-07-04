Washington Commanders NFL Season Wins Total: Over/Under 6.5 by SportsGrid 10 minutes ago

The Washington Commanders fell off down the stretch last year, and the oddsmakers don’t like this group heading into the new year, holding a 6.5 win total.

It wasn’t exactly a poor year for the Commanders last season when you factor in their quarterback situation. After going with the veteran approach, the team has decided to let youngster Sam Howell run with the QB1 label. How long that ultimately lasts will depend on a variety of things, including what happens in the win column. If Howell can’t cut it in the NFL, veteran Jacoby Brissett will take the reigns, and that doesn’t exactly inspire confidence, even if he’s one of the better backups in the league.

Washington finished 8-8-1 last year, but that still had them in the basement of the NFC East. The oddsmakers aren’t seeing a ton of improvement with this group. In fact, they’re expecting a step back, with Washington holding a 6.5-win total. Whether that signals they don’t have confidence in Howell or the organization as a whole remains to be seen, but it’s noteworthy nonetheless.

Regardless of where the group ends up on offense, the Commanders D will be the bread and butter of this team. Washington can likely survive less-than-stellar quarterback play if they get the defensive efforts we know this unit is capable of. It’s positive that the Commanders continued to improve on defense as the year progressed, meaning if they can carry that over, there’s reason to be bullish about this group. From a pass-defense perspective, this group was hard to solve, and we believe that will continue in 2023-24.

The Commanders won’t have an easy path to victories this year, owning the ninth-hardest strength of schedule. Ultimately, Washington’s success will come down to whether or not they can get component quarterback play. The defense should take another step, but whether or not Howell can do the job is far from certain. Many people in the industry like for him to surprise, and we’re one of them. He has the tools needed to find success, and it was promising that he got in some game time last year, even if the results weren’t positive.

Even though we’re not sure if this team will contend for a playoff spot, we still feel there’s some substantial value present for them to go over their win total of 6.5

Verdict: Over 6.5 wins (-104)

All odds courtesy of the FanDuel Sportsbook.