Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets Betting Preview

The New York Mets and the Washington Nationals are set to kick off a four-game set tonight. As it stands on the FanDuel Sportsbook, the Mets are riding high as the favorites, with betting odds landing at a solid -200. The current total set for the game stands at nine, but the big question on everyone’s mind is, can the Mets justify their favored status in this game?

The Mets have been very inconsistent through over 100 games. A recent split in the Subway Series has seen ups and downs for the Mets. However, today’s match brings in a new factor that could spell success for the Mets, one of their top arms starting in Kodai Senga. He has been a revelation this season and particularly lethal in the last 30 days.

Senga’s performance against left-handed batters is extraordinary, holding a .216 weighted on-base average (WOBA). His effectiveness is about average against right-handed batters, and that’s something the Nationals will have to grapple with today. The Nationals’ lineup, boasting talents like CJ Abrams, might struggle against this right-handed Mets’ hurler.

Still, don’t count out the Nationals just yet. On the mound for Washington is Josiah Gray, a right-handed pitcher who has been battling it out with left-handed batters. It’s the complete opposite of what we see with Senga.

In the Mets’ lineup, left-handed batter Brandon Nimmo is a force at the dish. His stats against right-handed pitching over the past month are dazzling, raising questions about how Gray will handle him. Additionally, Francisco Lindor has been getting back on track with his season, boasting a 0.333 ISO against right-handed pitching over the past 30 days.

The Mets’ lineup doesn’t end there. Daniel Vogelbach sports a 0.362 WOBA, which could spell trouble for the Nationals.

The Mets are positioned to validate their favored status today. However, with the unpredictable nature of baseball, the Nationals may pull off a surprise. For those looking to place a wager, a team total for the Mets might be worth considering.

