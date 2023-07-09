What Are the Positives for the NBA's New In-Season Tournament? by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Group play is a key determinant of success in the NBA‘s new in-season tournament. This format includes six groups, each composed of five teams. Each team plays four games – two at home and two away, competing against all other members in their group. From these, the winners of each group advance, along with a wild card team from both the West and the East.

The regular-season games serve as the group games. It’s highlighted that this does not add to the overall number of games for the 30 participating teams, a crucial factor given that only eight of these will move on beyond the group stage. It is clear that the group stage does not add any extra games for the 22 teams that do not make it out. This can be seen as beneficial as it doesn’t increase the workload of these teams.

The strategic approach of these games is worth noting. For instance, a November 3 game where the Sacramento Kings square off against the Golden State Warriors gains more significance. This inevitably motivates teams to start off strongly and not rest players.

However, we also acknowledge the potential shortcomings of the format. Despite its overall appeal, the uneven distribution of talent among groups is a sticking point. One group is overly laden with high-end teams, while another is notably weaker, inadvertently creating an easy path for some teams.

This disparity was dictated by the last regular season’s record, which doesn’t account for subsequent trades and free agent signings. For example, the Brooklyn trades, which may have led to some teams being unfairly positioned.

However, we’re trying to maintain a positive outlook, underscoring the approval of the tournament’s format. We argue that it provides valuable incentives for the players, particularly those on their first contracts. The prospect of a monetary reward acts as a significant motivation, further amplifying the tournament’s importance.

In conclusion, the group play format, despite its limitations, still offers an exciting, strategic and rewarding experience for teams and players in the tournament.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.