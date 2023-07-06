What Does Brandon Miller Bring To The Hornets? by SportsGrid 41 minutes ago

As the NBA Summer League grinds on, rookies and seasoned players are jostling for position, looking to make their mark. Among them, the spotlight is starting to shine on one particular player, Brandon Miller.

Despite Miller’s offensive numbers being somewhat underwhelming in the early stages of his career, his overall performance suggests great promise and indicates a bright future. Through two Summer League games, Miller averaged 12 points, 4.5 rebounds, five assists, one steal, and 0.5 blocks. Despite some common rookie mistakes, most notably too many turnovers. But this should be ironed out with time, and his raw talent will shine through.

So far, one of the standout aspects of Miller’s game is his shooting. Even though the points haven’t stacked up as high as we’d like, he’s 4-for-9 from three-point range. For a rookie like Miller, being a consistent threat from beyond the arc is crucial to his success, and it’s clear that he’s got the skill set to become a sniper.

The more surprising elements of his game have been his defense, rebounding, and assisting. These are encouraging signs for Miller’s development, especially as rookies often focus on scoring. His adaptability and willingness to contribute to the team’s effort in more than just point scoring show maturity beyond his years.

Looking beyond Miller, the Charlotte Hornets have several intriguing young players, such as Nick Smith and James Nnaji. With the second-year growth of James Bouknight and the Hornets’ decision to bring back Miles Bridges for another year, the team is showing some exciting potential.

On the other hand, the future of Gordon Hayward on the team is uncertain. Given the rising talent and need for more playing time for players like Miller, Hayward could be a veteran on the move.

At +2000, Miller has the fourth-best odds of winning the Rookie of the Year, which could be a value price if he gets more playing time. Keep an eye on this exciting rookie, as his performance in the Summer League could be a taste of what’s to come.

The Hornets have built an intriguing young squad that, with time and the proper grooming, could pose a serious threat in the league. Alongside LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller could very well be at the heart of it.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.