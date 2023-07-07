What Is the Biggest Problem For the Texas Rangers? by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Texas Rangers face a significant challenge as their once-promising season has taken a turn for the worse. A closer look at their bullpen statistics reveals an unfortunate trend, the Rangers have descended into the bottom five among all Major League Baseball bullpens. It is an alarming decline for a team that had displayed early-season promise.

Currently sporting a 4.60 ERA, the Texas Rangers’ bullpen has been hemorrhaging runs, squandering leads that should have been secured. This downfall is particularly problematic because the team’s starting pitching was never intended to dominate games. Reminiscent of the early 2000s teams that consistently scored runs but lacked a formidable rotation, the Rangers face a similar dilemma.

Throughout the season, it has become increasingly evident that the strength of the Texas Rangers is their lineup. While they have managed to rely on their potent lineup to score runs, this offensive firepower cannot compensate for the faltering bullpen. Winning games requires capitalizing on offense, and six runs should generally be sufficient for most teams to secure a victory. However, the Rangers have struggled to achieve this due to their starting rotation’s inability to shut down opponents in the early innings effectively.

With a roster boasting a strong lineup from top to bottom, the Rangers have the potential to continue scoring runs consistentlyâ€”however, their success hinges on the performance of their struggling bullpen. As the trade deadline looms, the team finds itself at a crucial juncture, needing to address their pitching deficiencies if they hope to make a serious push toward a deep postseason run.

Acquiring a reliable starter or bolstering their bullpen with a proven arm becomes imperative for the Texas Rangers. Failing to address these issues would risk squandering the remarkable offensive potential of their lineup. A strong postseason run relies on a potent offense and a pitching staff capable of holding leads and securing victories.

As July unfolds, the Rangers must swiftly rectify their bullpen crisis. Their aspirations for a successful playoff run depend on shoring up their pitching staff. Only then can they fully capitalize on their potent lineup and emerge as legitimate contenders in the postseason.

