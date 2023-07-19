What is Wrong with the NFL's Running Back Market? by SportsGrid 45 minutes ago

In recent NFL seasons, an interesting trend has been emerging concerning running backs. Dalvin Cook‘s recent release by the Minnesota Vikings and the subsequent lack of offers is a prime example. Once one of the league’s premier backs, Cook finds himself in an unsettling limbo.

This phenomenon is not limited to Cook. Ezekiel Elliott, Kareem Hunt, and Leonard Fournette – all productive players in recent seasons – face a similar predicament. If released, the buzz around these seasoned running backs is surprisingly minimal.

In this context, advising players to chase the money becomes complicated, especially when the market isn’t reacting favorably. Austin Ekeler is a case in point, exploring options elsewhere before ultimately signing an extension with the Los Angeles Chargers, likely due to a lack of better offers.

The absence of Hall of Fame-caliber running backs in the current landscape further illustrates the plight of the position. Christian McCaffrey, Derrick Henry, and Alvin Kamara are arguably the only active running backs with potential Hall of Fame credentials based on their work thus far.

Comparatively, players like Josh Jacobs and Saquon Barkley, despite showing promise, are ranked behind the likes of Nick Chubb and Henry, receiving $10 million per season in guaranteed money. These players, tied for seventh in earnings, face the challenge of securing long-term security in a league where their durability is a constant question mark.

One player who seems content with this situation is Tony Pollard. Earning less than a million previously, a $10 million increase seems like a substantial raise, leading to him signing his tender and committing to the Dallas Cowboys.

The current state of the NFL’s running back market raises some difficult questions. Is it fair? Is it sustainable? Only time will tell if this trend continues or if the pendulum swings back in favor of the league’s workhorses.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.