What Should We See From USA Against Vietnam in World Cup Opener?

As we gear up for tonight’s soccer match against Vietnam and look forward to the rest of the Women’s World Cup, we need to keep our eyes on a constellation of talented players in the U.S. squad. The dynamism and skillset these women bring to the game have been instrumental in their run and will undoubtedly influence their performances.

At the forefront is Sophia Smith, the forward for the Portland Thorns in the NWSL and a Stanford product. Her phenomenal talent is undeniable, as she’s the reigning NWSL MVP and the current U.S. Female Soccer Player of the Year. Sophia is the fulcrum of the U.S. attack, but she was supposed to share the front line with two other remarkable players.

Mallory Swanson was on fire for the initial part of the year until a sudden injury in April took her off the field. Her absence and Catarina Macario’s, another prodigious talent who suffered an ACL tear at the end of the 2022 season, have left Smith with a heavier burden.

However, she is not alone. Alex Morgan has been displaying impressive performances for San Diego and remains a critical player to watch. Youngsters Trinity Rodman and Alyssa Thompson also bring their unique talents to the pitch. Rodman’s energizing impact in the recent friendly against Wales, where she scored twice after coming off the bench, proved to be game-changing.

What’s particularly intriguing is to see how Coach Andonovski will deal with the third forward spot left vacant by Swanson’s injury. Given Rodman’s previous performance, whether she will start in the upcoming matches or continue to be a secret weapon deployed mid-game.

Despite the injuries, the U.S. squad is brimming with talent and potential, offering an exciting outlook for the Women’s World Cup journey ahead.

