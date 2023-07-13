What to Expect from the Jets this Season by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

As the start of the NFL season draws near, expectations are high, and so are the stakes, but for the New York Jets, the odds are seemingly stacked against them. The Jets find themselves in the undesirable position of being the underdogs in five of their first six games. This is no leisurely hike; it’s an uphill climb, and will take everything they have to reach the top.

Head coach Robert Saleh needs to pull out all the stops. It’s a tough time for the organization, but this is precisely why we need Saleh on Hard Knocks. Transparency is key in times like these, and the fans deserve to see what’s really happening behind the scenes.

Looking at the season’s opening weeks, it’s clear that some substantial obstacles lie ahead. The Buffalo Bills are a force to be reckoned with, underscored by their status as the favorites in this matchup. While we never like to concede defeat before the game starts, realistically, the Bills may have the upper hand here.

Moving on to Week 2, the Jets face the Dallas Cowboys. With a healthy Dak Prescott and a wealth of talent in their wide receivers, the Cowboys pose another substantial challenge. Road victories are always hard-fought, and this one will be no exception.

Week 3 offers a potential breather with a home game against the New England Patriots. But we’d be remiss to hand the Jets an automatic victory in Week 4 against the Kansas City Chiefs. There’s no easy way to put it: that will be a challenging game.

In Week 5, the Jets hit the road again, this time to Denver. The Broncos had a rough year last season, but we’re not expecting a walk in the park with a new head coach at the helm and an expected resurgence from Russell Wilson.

Week 6 brings the Jets home for a showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles. However, it’s unclear whether the Jets can secure a win even with home-field advantage.

The Jets may only have one surefire win through the first six weeks. To contend for the Super Bowl, they would need a lot more than that. The idea of a double-digit winning season seems farfetched given their current circumstances.

In addition, the scrutiny on Aaron Rodgers is likely to increase, particularly if the Jets find themselves at one and four at the start of the season. With the Green Bay Packers, Rodgers enjoyed a lot of goodwill from fans and the media. However, he may find the atmosphere less forgiving in New York, particularly if the Jets have a slow start to the season.

The Jets won’t get the easy start they might have hoped for. Instead, they’re facing a challenging beginning to the season. It will be a tough road, but they might defy the odds with solid leadership and a little luck.

