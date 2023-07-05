What Will Joe Burrow's Next Contract Look Like with the Bengals? by SportsGrid 44 minutes ago

As we approach the dawn of the new NFL season, fans, players, and analysts eagerly anticipate what lies in store for the Cincinnati Bengals. Traditionally viewed as one of the more frugal teams, the Bengals have stirred up excitement and hype, mainly due to the talent and potential of their franchise quarterback, Joe Burrow.

The sportsbooks are betting big on Burrow, with his name dominating MVP market odds. There are certain questions, though, about what the future holds for Burrow with his next contract. Following lucrative deals for Lamar Jackson and Jalen Hurts, Burrow is next in line for a big payday.

The Bengals have signaled their intent to pay Burrow, even rebranding their Paul Brown Stadium as Payco Stadium for additional revenue. With NFL training camps just around the corner, speculation about a new deal for Burrow is present. Unlike the situation with Jackson, the Bengals know about Burrow’s value to the team.

The Bengals are set to challenge for the AFC North title and even contend for the Super Bowl. With these big goals, the Bengals must quickly address Burrow’s contract situation to prevent any possible disruption or uncertainty.

The MVP market, mainly dominated by quarterbacks, reveals Burrow’s standing alongside Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes, both listed at a +700 price. The Bengals need to consider the future implications; if they fail to secure Burrow promptly and he proceeds to win an MVP, the subsequent cost could be astronomical.

When examining the Bengals, it would be unwise to bet against Burrow. His performances have consistently underscored his value, especially with the team’s experienced roster. In the MVP race, Burrow stands tall among the usual suspects, Allen and Mahomes. Betting on one is akin to betting on their respective team’s success. Thus, if you’re rooting for the Bengals to clinch the AFC title, it might be time to explore future bets on Burrow.

