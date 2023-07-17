What Would an Ohtani Trade do to the AL and NL MVP Markets? by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

As the Los Angeles Angels currently sit two games below .500 and six games out of an American League wild-card spot, the question of Shohei Ohtani’s future is inevitably coming into focus. With the Major League Baseball deadline only 15 days away, could Ohtani be on the move?

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid and our daily MLB game picks.

Based on past conversations, Ohtani has made it clear that he wants to win and, ideally, compete for a World Series. As of now, it appears that such aspirations may not align with the trajectory of the Angels. This inevitably leads us to the broader impact of such a move, particularly on the AL MVP market.

The Angels have playoff odds of +1100, according to the FanDuel Sportsbook. There’s never been a question about Ohtani’s individual skills; he is still a -750 favorite to win the American League MVP. But the big question is, what becomes of this market if the Angels trade Ohtani?

SportsGrid’s Best Daily MLB Prop Picks

An interesting facet to consider is the MVP voting criteria. There’s no stipulation about minimum games played in a league. If Ohtani were traded to an NL team â€“ let’s say, the New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, or San Diego Padres â€“ he could potentially win the NL MVP simply by finishing the season with that team.

This would invariably throw the market into disarray, especially if Ohtani ends up with an NL team. So, from a value perspective, it’s crucial to consider other players. Placing positions on Corey Seager and Wander Franco, who could provide exceptional value in this context, could be a smart move.

As we get closer to the trade deadline, the potential movement of Ohtani could significantly impact the landscape of the MVP market and the remainder of the MLB season. The potential trade will undeniably add an extra layer of intrigue to what is already a highly exciting baseball season.