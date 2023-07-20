What's Next for New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley? by SportsGrid 46 minutes ago

The NFL tag deadline has passed, marking a crucial point for many players and teams. One notable case is the New York Giants star running back Saquon Barkley. Unfortunately, the Giants and Barkley couldn’t agree on a long-term extension.

The Giants’ General Manager, Joe Schoen, presented Barkley with multiple extension offers, initiating discussions as early as last November. However, these negotiations have not borne fruit, leaving Barkley with two options.

Barkley could opt to play this season, showing up for week one. This would allow him to continue his impressive on-field performance, even without a long-term contract. Alternatively, he could sit out the entire year, costing him about $660,000 per game.

However, it’s unlikely that Barkley will take a page from Le’Veon Bell’s playbook and hold out. The running back market in the NFL has significantly diminished. General Managers across the league are increasingly convinced that a standout running back is not a necessity to win a Super Bowl – it’s a luxury.

The league’s shifting perspective means Barkley and the Giants are navigating tricky terrain. It’ll be interesting to see how this situation unfolds. Whatever happens, it’s a potent reminder of the ruthless business side of football.

