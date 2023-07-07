Where Does Iowa Sit in the Big 10 West Next Season? by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

As fans across the nation eagerly anticipate the kick-off of the 2023 NCAA football season, there’s no better time to examine the upcoming schedule and make some predictions.

Today, we’re taking a deep dive into the odds and stats for the Big 10 Conference.

For those unaware, only two leagues within the Power Five Conferences still have divisions, the SEC with the East and West and the Big 10 with East and West.

Upon evaluating the Iowa Hawkeyes’ strength of schedule, it’s evident they have the least challenging road within their conference by a significant margin. What does this mean for the Hawkeyes? It could translate into a fantastic opportunity for the team to break through this season.

Let’s talk numbers. The sports betting world is already buzzing with predictions, and according to the odds, the Hawkeyes are the second-favorite to win the West at +250, trailing only Wisconsin at +130. Meanwhile, the odds for Kirk Ferentz’s crew to win the entire conference stand at an enticing +1200. This should pique the interest of any sports bettor.

Why is this team so promising? It all comes down to the backbone of the Hawkeyes. The team is led by talented quarterback Cade McNamara, known for his tenacity and accuracy. Moreover, defensive coordinator Phil Parker, who’s been with the Hawkeyes for over two decades, remains a force to be reckoned with. Parker’s experience and defensive strategies will be vital in ensuring the team has the resilience to overcome their adversaries.

This combination of favorable betting odds, a manageable schedule, and a robust team framework positions the Iowa Hawkeyes as a promising contender for the 2023 season. For those still weighing their options, jump on the Hawkeyes bandwagon and bet on them to win the Big 10 West at +250.

The Big 10 Conference is known for its competitiveness, and with a competitive edge and the heart of the Hawkeyes, Iowa stands ready to stake its claim.

Buckle up, Big 10 fans; the 2023 season will be one for the books!

