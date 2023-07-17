Where is the Value in the Battle for the NL Pennant? by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

A clear picture of the National League contenders is emerging as we move further into the MLB season. The Atlanta Braves are leading the pack, currently the favorites with odds at +145. They’re closely followed by the indomitable Los Angeles Dodgers at +240. After these two teams, the odds dramatically jump to 12 to 1 and beyond, showcasing the gap between the leaders and the rest of the pack.

The Braves and Dodgers are, without a doubt, the two best teams in the National League. Despite the Braves losing two out of three games to the Chicago White Sox, it’s not an indicator that their season is in any sort of trouble. And as for the Dodgers, they’ve demonstrated their ability to stand up to any team. It’s pretty safe to anticipate that one of these teams will represent the National League in the World Series, with a potential clash in the National League Championship Series looking highly likely.

However, there are some interesting questions in the mix. Can the Philadelphia Phillies replicate their success against the Braves? It wouldn’t be a huge surprise, given their recent form. Similarly, the Milwaukee Brewers have proven their superiority over the Cincinnati Reds, with a standout performance by Corbin Burnes leading to a 1-0 victory. If the Brewers manage to outperform the Reds in their upcoming games and get Brandon Woodruff back in form, they could be a force to reckon with in the National League.

Can the Reds Catch Milwaukee?

In short, while the Braves and Dodgers are the clear favorites, the National League isn’t entirely a two-horse race. There’s plenty to play for, and the final outcome is far from determined.

