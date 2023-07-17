Where Should the Accountability Fall for the New York Yankees? by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

As one of the most storied franchises in Major League Baseball, the New York Yankees are currently enduring one of their worst periods in recent memory. This past weekend, they were handed a brutal defeat by one of the bottom three teams in the league, a situation that can only be described as humiliating.

The Yankees’ attempts to spin the narrative, to explain away their losses, are becoming increasingly unconvincing. Blaming the media for their problems and refusing to answer challenging questions does nothing to address the root of the problem: their inability to win games. It’s an embarrassment to see them unable to secure wins against teams like the St. Louis Cardinals, Colorado Rockies, and the Chicago Cubs.

Amid this calamity, a questionable decision was made: hiring Sean Casey. While Casey is respected within the baseball community and even considered a friend by many, his appointment is puzzling. He was brought in after firing a hitting coach whose name was barely known outside the organization. What was needed was a change in the manager or general manager role, not a swap of the hitting coach. Is Sean Casey the solution to the Yankees’ problems? Unlikely. Given the team’s current state, it might be worth letting him take a shot at managing, considering they’re seemingly without effective leadership at the moment.

This team needs a thorough overhaul. They are not performing at the level expected of them. How much longer until this sinks in for the owner? It’s high time he realizes that changes are necessary if the Yankees are to regain their lost glory. The current state of affairs is infuriating, making it almost impossible to remain calm when discussing the state of this once-great team.

