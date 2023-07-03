Where to Watch the 2023 Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog-Eating Contest by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Prepare for a riveting show of competitive eating prowess this Fourth of July as the legendary Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog-Eating Contest returns for another exciting installment.

Broadcasted live from the iconic corner of Surf and Stillwell Avenues on Coney Island, ESPN Networks will exclusively air the event on Tuesday, July 4. This marks the 20th consecutive year that ESPN has been the event’s dedicated broadcaster, promising to continue the tradition until at least 2029.

Tune in for the women’s contest starting at 10:45 a.m. ET on ESPN3, with the men’s competition kicking off at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN2. For those who miss the live action or want to relive the thrilling moments, re-airs will occur across various ESPN networks throughout the day, with a notable rerun at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN.

SportsCenter Anchor John Anderson and Major League Eating President Rich Shea are back to co-host the event. Renee James will also be there, providing on-site reporting.

Last year’s champions, Joey Chestnut, is the men’s overwhelming favorite at -3000 on FanDuel Sportsbook, and Miki Sudo (-4000) is an even bigger favorite on the women’s side. They will return to defend their Mustard Belts during the 10-minute, all-you-can-eat contest. Chestnut, the current world record holder, gobbled down 76 hot dogs and buns in 2021, while Sudo, the top-ranked female competitor, holds her record at 48 ½ hot dogs and buns.

Fans of Chestnut and Sudo can follow their performances through isolation cameras available on ESPN3, starting at 11 a.m. ET for Sudo and 12:35 p.m. ET for Chestnut.

International challengers from England, Canada, South Korea, Japan, Brazil, and Australia are expected to bring the heat. Other notable contenders include Nick Wehry, James Webb, Michelle Lesco, and Geoffrey Esper.

George Shea, Major League Eating Chair, has enthusiastically spoken about the upcoming event, saying, “The Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest is the crucible through which greatness is forged.”

As part of their yearly tradition, Nathan’s Famous will donate 100,000 hot dogs to the Food Bank for New York City before the event.

Here’s the complete broadcast schedule for the 2023 Nathan’s Famous Hot-Dog Eating Contest: