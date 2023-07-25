Which 4 Games Will Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh Miss During Suspension? by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Michigan has found itself in the NCAA’s college football crosshairs once again, with coach Jim Harbaugh facing suspension for violations during the COVID period. However, the severity of Harbaugh’s punishment leaves much to be desired, considering he will only miss the games against East Carolina, UNLV, Rutgers, and Bowling Green – hardly the most challenging match-ups on the Wolverines’ schedule.

Had the punishment truly reflected the violation, Harbaugh would miss four conference games, not just the ‘cupcake’ match-ups Michigan is expected to win handily. However, college football, in its unending complexity, knows that applying this level of discipline is virtually impossible. If every coach involved in illegal recruitment activities were to face the same sanctions, there wouldn’t be a single coach left on the field.

The situation surrounding Harbaugh’s suspension is multi-layered. The infractions were initially categorized as level two violations, including contacting players during COVID restrictions and facilitating extra practices. While these breaches are problematic, they wouldn’t ordinarily lead to a coach’s suspension.

However, Harbaugh’s case escalated when he deceived NCAA investigators about his conduct. Dishonesty led to an upgrade in the violation severity to level one, landing Harbaugh with a suspension. Ironically, had he just admitted to his errors from the onset, Harbaugh would likely have avoided this punitive measure.

Moving forward, the lesson for Jim Harbaugh seems clear: honesty is the best policy. For example, admitting to contacting a recruit via Zoom during COVID restrictions would have been a much wiser approach. With this incident now under his belt, let’s hope the Michigan coach will learn from his mistakes and prioritize transparency and adherence to NCAA guidelines.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.