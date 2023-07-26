Which Team Has the Best QB-WR Duo in the AFC East? by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

There are many dynamic duos in the AFC East, but three standout pairings have been making their marks and dominating the competition. From the youthful talents of Miami to the experienced stalwarts in Buffalo, these power pairs are redefining team synergy in the NFL.

3. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa & Tyreek Hill

The first 1-2 punch on our list has to be the Miami Dolphins QB-to-WR combo of Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill. Last season, they had an impressive showing, as Tua had 25 touchdown passes. Furthermore, Hill had a career-high of 1,710 receiving yards, showcasing his unmatched receiving ability. A crucial component of this dynamic is Tagovailoa’s health. If Tua can remain injury-free, the Dolphins could prove to be a formidable threat in the AFC.

2. New York Jets: Aaron Rodgers & Garrett Wilson

Number two on the list brings us to the New York Jets. With the union of Aaron Rodgers and Garrett Wilson, the Jets are building a strong offense. Rodgers is noticeably re-energized as he prepares for his first season in New York. Meanwhile, Wilson is coming off a commendable rookie season where he racked up 1,103 receiving yards. If they can maintain their momentum and synergy, the Jets’ duo could easily top this list by the season’s end.

1. Buffalo Bills: Josh Allen & Stefon Diggs

Number one goes to Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs of the Buffalo Bills. Their extraordinary partnership has been highly successful in the past seasons. Allen has thrown for over 4,000 yards three years in a row, a remarkable feat in the NFL. Diggs, for his part, amassed 1,429 receiving yards last season alone, proving his exceptional catching ability. Based on their track record and consistency, Allen and Diggs remain the best duo in the AFC East.

This season in the AFC East promises to be a compelling one, with these three dynamic duos taking center stage. How the power balances shift will depend on the health, synergy, and performance of these pairs. Regardless, the stage is set for some highly competitive football in the AFC East.

