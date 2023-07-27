Why Haven't the Bengals Paid Quarterback Joe Burrow? by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The Cincinnati Bengals have made a name for themselves, but not always for the right reasons. This pattern first emerged with Carson Palmer, a Heisman trophy winner who expressed frustration with the franchise’s stingy tendencies and, in response, was benched rather than traded.

While it might save on salary, this approach often hinders the team’s overall performance and development. There comes a point in time when you have to pay your players, especially the ones that have the potential to lead you to a Super Bowl.

Their reluctance to spend money is well-documented, and the recent renaming of Paul Brown Stadium to Paycore Stadium was seen by many as an attempt to increase revenue. The funds, it was hoped, would be used to secure franchise quarterback Joe Burrow. Burrow’s college track record and spectacular professional performance thus far make him a hot commodity. Unlike the Philadelphia Eagles, who quickly extended Jalen Hurt’s contract after playing for the Super Bowl, the Bengals seem hesitant.

However, the Bengals have more than Burrow to worry about. Upcoming contract renewals for young talents such as Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins mean that the typically frugal Bengals are about to face some hefty bills. This situation forces them to pay their players what they are worth or risk losing their most promising talents that have made them a contending team in the loaded AFC.

How the Bengals handle these imminent negotiations could very well shape the team’s future. Will they finally break from their established pattern and pay top dollar to secure their stars? Or will they continue to pinch pennies at the expense of their team’s performance? Only time will tell.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.