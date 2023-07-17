Why You Should Fade This Cy Young Contender Tonight by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The last two starts have not been the best for Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Shane McClanahan. Once a favorite and frontrunner this year for the AL Cy Young, his recent performance and injury concerns have raised some questions. McClanahan had to be placed on the injured list just before the Major League Baseball All-Star break, leading Tampa Bay to decide on some much-needed rest and a planned return for the second half of the season. Today, McClanahan returns as the Rays take on the Rangers on the road.

However, one crucial aspect of his return is the lack of any minor league rehab starts. There’s no updated pitch count, and with the All-Star break and the time off, the situation remains uncertain. Given these circumstances, I would lean toward under 5.5 strikeouts for tonight’s game.

The Rangers have a solid offense and strike out at the fifth-lowest rate against left-handed pitching. Even if McClanahan was at full health, the Rangers’ lineup doesn’t provide the most favorable matchup. Further, McClanahan was under 70 pitches in two consecutive starts before being placed on the IL.

While McClanahan’s skill set is impressive, the current scenario is less than ideal. It’s crucial to remember that the Rays will not push McClanahan to his limits – they’re fighting for a division title with the Orioles close behind. They’ll likely keep his workload relatively light, knowing there are more critical games in August and September.

While McClanahan’s return to the mound is exciting, the circumstances dictate caution in terms of his performance and the expectations placed upon him.