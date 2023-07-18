Will DeAndre Hopkins Make the Titans a Contender? by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The Tennessee Titans have made some significant moves entering the 2023 NFL season, none more notable than signing wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. But how much does this new addition shift the Titans’ landscape, and is it enough to create renewed optimism in the team’s future?

To some extent, the signing of Hopkins allows the Titans to regain some balance following the loss of their former number-one wide receiver, AJ Brown. Hopkins may not replicate the exact level of performance that Brown brought to Tennessee, but he is far from washed up and could provide the much-needed receiving threat for the Titans.

However, the narrative surrounding the Titans seems to have fallen victim to a common phenomenon in the NFL futures market: a team is expected to replicate its performance from the previous year, regardless of off-season changes.

A closer look at the Titans’ recent history with Ryan Tannehill at the helm reveals a relatively consistent winning percentage. Since Tannehill took over as the starter, the Titans made a conference championship game appearance, and secured records of 7-3, 11-5, and 12-5, with last year’s 6-6 marking a down year due to Tannehill’s absence.

All win totals on FanDuel Sportsbook suggest that 10 wins for the Titans is a +300 proposition. Given the team’s turbulent start to the season, this could be viewed as an “all or nothing” scenario. The Titans face a challenging opening schedule, and there is a genuine concern about Tannehill potentially being benched after a 2-4 start.

However, if the Titans can weather the storm and navigate a 3-4 or even 4-2 start, their schedule lightens up significantly on the back end. This might prompt some bettors to chase more plus money with Tennessee rather than sticking with the current 7.5-win total at a -/+102 range.

As we enter the 2023 season, the Titans’ prospects will largely depend on how they adapt to their new receiving corps and whether they can overcome their challenging early-season schedule. Only time will tell whether the addition of Hopkins is the missing piece to the Titans’ puzzle.

