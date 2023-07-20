Will Deion Sanders Miss Colorado's Opener Against TCU? by SportsGrid 44 minutes ago

The college football world has been buzzing with the arrival of Deion Sanders as the new head coach for the Colorado Buffaloes. However, recent health issues have overshadowed the excitement, leaving fans and analysts alike concerned about his readiness for the upcoming season.

Sanders has undergone two procedures in the past four weeks, raising questions about his ability to lead the Buffaloes onto the field for their season opener against TCU. His health issues prevented his anticipated appearance at the PAC 12 Media Day, which disappointed many.

Despite the concerns, fans and critics eagerly await the season’s start, hopeful that Sanders will be healthy and ready to guide the team. His reputation and legacy in football have added an extra layer of interest and anticipation for the Buffaloes’ performance this season.

One notable point of discussion has been the team’s over/under win total, set at 3.5. The team’s performance in the upcoming season, particularly the opener against TCU, could provide an early indicator of whether they’ll meet or exceed these expectations.

However, it all hinges on Sanders’ health. His presence on the sideline is crucial not only for the Buffaloes but also for college football. He is a pivotal figure in the sport, and everyone eagerly awaits him to take the reins in Colorado.

