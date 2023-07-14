Will Giants RB Saquon Barkley Hold Out or Not? by SportsGrid 48 minutes ago

As the clock ticks towards the 4:00 p.m. ET deadline on Monday, July 17, star running back Saquon Barkley faces a pivotal decision in his career with the New York Giants. Barkley must either settle on a long-term contract extension with the Giants, or he’ll have to sign the franchise tag for the upcoming season.

When the topic arose a month ago, following Barkley’s absence from mini-camp, it barely raised an eyebrow. With the deadline fast approaching, the situation has become a little more unsettling for Giants fans and fantasy football enthusiasts.

Running backs, particularly those with star status like Barkley, often employ hold-out tactics as a bluffing tool to secure more favorable contracts. It’s a high-stakes game of chicken that could potentially lead to Barkley becoming one of the highest-paid running backs in the NFL, if not the highest-paid. The Giants reportedly have tabled offers that would rank him among the top five highest-paid running backs. However, if Barkley is to be the highest-paid player in his position, he’ll need to take a stance. Considering the typically short career span of running backs, it’s understandable why Barkley would be inclined to hold out for more.

However, should an extension not materialize, the Giants’ camp will undeniably be steeped in drama. Barkley was the linchpin of the Giants’ offense, especially early last season. His absence could severely impact the performance of quarterback Daniel Jones, who could face an uphill task working with Matt Breida and rookie Eric Gray at running back.

All eyes will be on Barkley and the Giants as they approach the deadline. As the countdown continues, fans, teammates, and pundits can only speculate about Barkley’s next move, which could shape the trajectory of the Giants’ upcoming season.

