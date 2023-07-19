Will History Repeat? Patriots Catch Ricochet Shot From Novelty Prop There's no way New England's special teams falters a second season in row, right? by Jason Ounpraseuth 53 minutes ago

The Patriots’ special teams unit last season arguably wasn’t worse than any other point under Bill Belichick, and it’s unlikely to be that bad again.

Obviously, there were other things that went wrong for New England, specifically Matt Patricia and Joe Judge running the offense. But special teams coordinator Cameron Achord probably is the most glad Matthew Slater returned for another season to help steer the unit back in the right direction.

However, DraftKings recently released a list of novelty props that asked, “Will history repeat itself?” The prop with the shortest odds (+125) is Dak Prescott to throw more than 15 regular-season interceptions.

The Patriots were featured in a prop for any team to score two kickoff return touchdowns against New England in any regular-season game. It had 10-1 odds, so a $100 bet pays out $1,100.

This is what Nyheim Hines did against the Patriots last season in Week 18. It was a remarkable moment for NFL fans since it was the game after Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during the Buffalo Bills’ Week 17 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Hines’ opening kickoff return touchdown excited Bills fans at Highmark Stadium and marked the beginning of the end of New England’s slight playoff hopes.

Can this happen again? It seems unlikely. Hines was the 11th player in NFL history to return two kickoffs for a touchdown in the same game. And the NFL passed a new kickoff rule that seems intended to lessen returns.

The Patriots will hope to avoid a more Bills-specific prop. DraftKings gave +750 odds for Josh Allen’s longest regular-season completion to be 98 yards or more. The Buffalo signal-caller made easy work out of Belichick’s defense in recent years, but New England will aim to avoid any big plays from the Bills this season.